North Evia: Plans for a sericulture park

The prospect of creating a sericulture park in northern Evia, an ambitious project of national and local importance with multiple benefits, but also the simultaneous recovery of Greek sericulture and silk industry, was expounded upon by the Deputy Minister of Agricultural Development and Food, Mr. Simos Kedikoglou, in a meeting with relevant agencies.

In particular, the information was about finding the appropriate area in northern Evia, the programs and opportunities for financial support and ways to strengthen the local economy. “The mulberry trees can be a natural way of creating a fireproof zone,” explained Mr. Kedikoglou in his presentation, emphasizing the importance of such a venture in the fire-stricken area and adding that the park will be a sustainable solution for forest workers as an alternative source of income (resin collectors etc.).

The deputy minister emphasized that this is a particularly promising project as he characteristically said “the people in northern Evia lived through a nightmare and we must give them a vision of the future”.

In the presentations that followed, the advantages of such a venture both locally and nationally, the significant development it would bring to the agricultural economy and the response of silkworm farming to sustainable development were highlighted.

Concluding, Mr. Kedikoglou pointed out that the park in question will also contribute to the revival of the tradition of silk weaving in the region of Evia and that his intention is for the procedures for its creation to move immediately and quickly.