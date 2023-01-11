Patras triple filicide: Crucial faceoff between accused mother and judicial authorities

At 9 a.m. the Investigator investigating the deaths of the youngest girls of the Daskalakis family is waiting for their accused mother, Roula Pispirigou, in order to record her deposition.

Three hours later, the 34-year-old is called to appear again on the bench of the Mixed Jury Court, before which her trial for the death of her first daughter, Georgina, began on Monday.

The woman charged with the deaths of her three children will be transferred early in the morning from the Korydallos prison, where she is being held for “committed and attempted murder” against the 9-year-old Georgina, to the office of the 35th Regular Investigator, who will charge her with the deaths of her second daughter Malena and her last child, 6-month-old Iris.

“Serial intentional homicide”

The charge for which Roula Pispirigou will answer to the Investigator today concerns the crime of serial intentional homicide.

The case file includes the death of 3.5-year-old Malena on April 13, 2019 at the Aglaia Kyriakou Hospital, where the little girl had been successfully treated for “cervical lymphadenitis of the right jaw” and would be discharged immediately, and the death of six-month-old Iris on March 21, 2021. in the room where she slept with her big sister Georgina.

According to the 34-year-old’s advocate, Alexis Kougias, his principal, after three deadlines that he has received, will today face the judicial official, to whom he will present a 120-page written deposition.

As estimated, the deposition process will last many hours and Roula Pispirigou is not expected to be “present” on the other front she has open.

Thus, the Mixed Jury Court, as already agreed, since the accused will not be able to attend due to her deposition to the interrogator, will adjourn the meeting for another hearing.

What will Pispirigou say about the deaths of Malena and Iris

The position that Roula Pispirigou will express to the Investigator is fixed and formulated from the beginning of her criminal involvement: She denies that she killed the two little girls just as she denies that she is to blame for Georgina’s death.

Mr. Kougias has publicly expressed his client’s position that the case of the 34-year-old is “the judicial error of the century”. A “mistake” which, according to the defense of the mother of three children, is largely due to incorrect assessments by medical examiners but also to the absence of serious counter-arguments from the previous legal representation of the accused.

According to Mr. Kougias, the opinion of medical examiners Nikos Karakoukis and Nikos Kalogrias regarding the two youngest children of the Daskalakis family, is of “comical content” and will be refuted with a number of scientific assessments of medical examiners who, as expert witnesses or experts, will give a completely different opinion dimension in the case.

Crucial process

Today’s proceedings are considered crucial for the overall development of the criminal involvement of Roulas Pispirigou, with her lawyer having stated some time ago that he expects or seeks, by citing a bevy of scientific data, that his client will not be considereded remand for this case file .

In any case, the criminal course of a specific case seems not to leave unaffected the ongoing trial for the death of the eldest child Georgina.

If at the end of the interrogation, which from today, after the 34-year-old’s deposition, is counting down to its completion, the Council that will judge the case orders the referral of the 34-year-old and her two youngest children, the intention of her defense is to request to merge the two cases so that Roula Pispirigou can be tried in one trial for all the serious criminal actions against her children, which are attributed to her.

If again, the Council decides that the 34-year-old should not be brought to trial, the impact of such a judicial crisis will undoubtedly be a strong card for the defendant in the trial that began in the Mixed Jury Court for Georgina.