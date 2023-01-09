Former king Constantine remains hospitalized in ICU; condition critical

The former king of Greece, Constantine, remained hospitalized in a private Athens clinic’s ICU for a fifth straight day on Monday, following a serious stroke.

Constantine, who turns 83 in June, suffered the stroke at his residence in Athens.

Attending physicians said his condition was critical.

Several close family members have returned to Greece to be by his side, including Constantine’s sister, Sofia, the Queen Mother of Spain.

The ex-monarch has suffered serious health problems over recent years, including a past stroke, a Covid-19 infection in January 2022 and pulmonary edema the previous year.