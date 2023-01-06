Το αντίο του ποδοσφαιρικού πλανήτη στον Βιάλι

Ο Τζιανλούκα Βιάλι έχασε τη μάχη με τον καρκίνο και δυστυχώς «έφυγε» από τη ζωή σε ηλικία 58 ετών το πρωί της Παρασκευής (6/1).

Η είδηση του θανάτου του Βιάλι έφερε παγκόσμια θλίψη, με συλλόγους, εθνικές και κορυφαία ειδησεογραφικά Μέσα να αποχαιρετούν τον σπουδαίο Ιταλό με μηνύματα μέσω των social media.

Δείτε παρακάτω μερικά από τα αποχαιρετιστήρια post στα social media:

Italian legend Gianluca Vialli has sadly passed away at the age of 58, after his brave battle with cancer.

A kind guy, a fantastic striker, a real man appreciated by everyone in football and outside sports world.

Thoughts go out to his family.

RIP, Gianluca 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/I0CcqWNzaM

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 6, 2023