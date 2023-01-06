Το αντίο του ποδοσφαιρικού πλανήτη στον Βιάλι

Άπαντες αποχαιρετούν τον Τζιανλούκα Βιάλι – Ποδοσφαιρικές ομάδες, σύλλογοι και εθνικές ανά τον κόσμο, αλλά και τα κορυφαία Μέσα του πλανήτη…

Ο Τζιανλούκα Βιάλι έχασε τη μάχη με τον καρκίνο και δυστυχώς «έφυγε» από τη ζωή σε ηλικία 58 ετών το πρωί της Παρασκευής (6/1).

Η είδηση του θανάτου του Βιάλι έφερε παγκόσμια θλίψη, με συλλόγους, εθνικές και κορυφαία ειδησεογραφικά Μέσα να αποχαιρετούν τον σπουδαίο Ιταλό με μηνύματα μέσω των social media.

Δείτε παρακάτω μερικά από τα αποχαιρετιστήρια post στα social media:

