Thessaloniki: The 16-year-old Roma shot by a policeman has died

The 16-year-old Roma, who was shot on December 5 by a police officer during a pursuit, passed away in a Thessaloniki ICU.

As stated in a statement from the Hippocrates Hospital of Thessaloniki, today the 16-year-old who had been hospitalized since December 5 in the ICU, despite the

support and the tireless efforts of the medical and nursing staff of the ICU, he passed away at 10:10 am.

The Administration of the Hospital, the medical, nursing and other staff, the announcement states, express their sincere condolences to the family and relatives of the sixteen-year-old.

The 16-year-old was hospitalized for the last few days in the ICU of the hospital, but despite the efforts of the doctors, he showed no signs of improvement and everyone was hoping for a miracle.

Kostas Fragoulis had been fighting since December 5th, when he was hit by a policeman’s bullet during a chase and was fighting to keep himself alive.

However, the wound from the bullet that hit him in the head did not leave much room for hope.

Relatives of the 16-year-old said until yesterday that doctors had stopped administering the drugs to the young man in order to examine the possibility that the brain would react.

Lament for the 16 year old

The family of the 16-year-old was plunged into mourning today, Tuesday, as soon as it became known that their son breathed his last in the hospital.

With reference to the police officer, yesterday, the public prosecutor recommended to the Criminal Court of Thessaloniki the pre-trial detention of the police officer of the DI.AS team. who is accused of shooting 16-year-old Roma.

It is recalled that on the issue of the criminal treatment of the 34-year-old constable of the DI.AS group. a dispute had arisen between a prosecutor and an investigator, which the Judicial Council is called upon to resolve.

According to information, in his proposal, the public prosecutor points out – among other things – that due to his experience, the police officer should not have fired in this case.

The decision is expected to become known in the next 24 hours, with the issuance of a decree.