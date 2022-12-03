EU reaches deal on price ceiling for Russian oil
The agreement comes in the wake of a G7 decision last September to set a ceiling on Russian crude
The EU reached a much-anticipated agreement on Friday afternoon to set a price cap on Russian crude at 60 US dollars per barrel, following several days of intense negotiations between the member-states.
The agreement comes in the wake of a G7 decision last September to set a ceiling on Russian crude, eyed as one way to restrict revenues funneled into Putin-led Russia amid the Kremlin’s continued invasion and attacks in Ukraine.
