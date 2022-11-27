Prince Charles III to receive Greek PM, spouse at Windsor Castle on Mon.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his spouse Mareva will be received by King Charles III at Windsor Castle in London on Monday afternoon, according to reports.

The Greek leader is in the British capital to address a conference on Monday morning organized by Morgan Stanley and the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX). According to an itinerary announced by his office, Mitsotakis is also due to meet with representatives of institutional investors and top corporate executives.

On Sunday evening, Mitsotakis was due to participate in a discussion with Prof. Kevin Featherstone, the director of the London School of Economics’ Hellenic Observatory, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of its foundation.

According to reports, the issue of managing, preserving and better exploiting the former royal country estate of Tatoi – due north of Athens – will dominate discussions between the new UK monarch and Greece’s conservative premier.

Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla had toured Tatoi – as the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Corwall – when they arrived in Greece for a much-anticipated official visit to Greece in March 2021, on the occasion of the 200th anniversary of the beginning of the Greek War of Independence. The Tatoi estate includes a cemetery where many of the Greek monarchy’s royals are buried, most ancestors of the British Monarch.

Works totaling 75 million euros are ongoing or pending at the Tatoi estate, now owned by the Greek state.