Greece braces for severe wather front “Denise”

The National Weather Service – EMY warns of the course of the bad weather “Denise” which is already affecting western Greece with heavy rains and storms in some places, issuing a new, emergency bulletin of deterioration of the weather.

Locally heavy rains and storms affecting western Greece are forecast to continue and gradually affect the eastern Aegean islands, the Cyclades, western and southern Crete and the Dodecanese.

This change is due to the barometric low with the name “Denise”, which was created in the Gulf of Genoa, is located in the northern Adriatic and moves east towards the northwest Balkans. This system is accompanied by frontal activity and at the same time causes gale force winds, and possibly localized hail.

The new EMY emergency bulletin

The Emergency Worsening Weather Bulletin with serial number 24 issued on Monday (21/11/2022) and renewed every twelve hours is being updated. According to the new data, there are no significant differences.

Until Wednesday night (23-11-2022) heavy rains and storms are predicted in the eastern Aegean islands, the Cyclades, western and southern Crete and the Dodecanese.

Late in the evening the intense phenomena will be limited to the Dodecanese (mainly the Rhodes – Kastellorizo ​​region) and during the night they will weaken.