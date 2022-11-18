Microsoft’s big investment in Greece is on track

The licensing of Microsoft’s large investment in Attica is progressing step by step. With a horizon of full operation in 2025, the first data center region of the technological giant in southeastern Europe, is estimated to have a 1 billion euro impact on the Greek economy. The environmental licensing of the huge project, which includes three Data Centers in Spata and Koropi, is on track.

The Ministry of Development and Investments has published for consultation the Strategic Environmental Impact Study (SES) of the “Investment in Data Centers in Greece” project. The completion of environmental licensing will put the project, which has been included in the regime of strategic investments, in the final stretch for implementation, with the first step being the tender for the selection of a contractor.

Over 100 new jobs per Data Center

According to the study, the total budget for the 3 Data Centers in the decade has been calculated at 976,168,800 euros, of which 746,548,800 euros will be directed to capital costs, including the purchase of land, construction of buildings and procurement technological equipment. The remaining 229,620,000 euros are calculated for staff operational costs, building maintenance costs and public utility services.

It will also contribute to employment growth by creating more than 100 high-quality direct jobs (35 per shift) in each of the Data Centers during the operational phase. The operation of the three data centers will be continuous, 365/24/7, with shifts, with the result that each post leads to the creation of 3-4 full-time jobs. The main types of jobs that will be created will be in the fields of security, facilities operation and IT.

Microsoft’s investment is yet another vote of confidence both in the Greek economy and in the prospects of our country emerging as a regional data hub. It is indicative that today Microsoft operates Data Centers in 4 countries of the European Union, Germany, France, the Netherlands and Ireland. They are under construction in 3 more countries, Poland, Italy and Spain. The first data center region in south-eastern Europe is being created in Greece, also upgrading the geostrategic role of our country, at a time when data is becoming the new gold.

The largest of the three data centers in Spata

The first data center, to which the published Environmental Impact Study concerns, will be constructed in the area of ​​Spata, within the Petra Gialos-Voulia-Prokalissi Business Park. Essentially, it will be the largest link in the chain of three facilities, with twice the capacity of the other two, which will be located in Koropi, at a distance of 9-10 km from the property in question. Its capacity will be 19.2 MW.

The reason why the solution of the cluster of three Data Centers, which will operate in absolute harmony with each other, is chosen, is to meet very strict security standards and to ensure uninterrupted operation even in the event of a failure in one, e.g. due to natural disaster.

As described in the study, the first data center will be spread over two plots, with an area of ​​69,538.91 sq.m. and 14,999.35 sq.m. respectively, separated by a road. These are located approximately 1.5 km north of the city of Spata, 33 km east of Athens and 5 km north of “Eleftherios Venizelos” airport. In the larger of the two, the Data Center facilities will be constructed, both the core, the so-called Ballard Building, with the servers, the mechanical room, the electrical equipment, as well as the administration building.

A fenced area will also be created for the exclusive use of power substations with an independent entrance from the south side of the plot. An internal substation will also be created within the installation site for the distribution of the average voltage on the plot.

All energy from RES

Focusing on energy conservation and the principles of sustainable development, the energy that will be consumed in the data centers will come entirely from renewable sources.

In addition, Microsoft is committed to consuming 100% green energy by 2030. Each facility will have a photovoltaic power generation system, which will be properly connected to the electricity distribution network.

In this direction, as provided in the Environmental Impact Study, electric vehicle charging stations are to be created in the special parking area within the main facility.

“Smart” and energy-efficient LED lighting will also be installed inside and outside the main data center facility. Controls of energy consumption for lighting will be carried out by photocells, timers and suitable sensors, so that the lighting is not activated unnecessarily. The exterior and emergency areas, where staff will be located for long periods of time will be manually checked.

A building energy management system will also be installed, with real time monitoring. Also, a building management system will be installed, which will control and can notify in case of increased consumption.

To service the main building, it is planned to construct a water treatment unit for use in the cooling system, a pumping station, a reverse osmosis unit, three water storage tanks and two rainwater retention/storage ponds at the entrance of the facility.

As far as water management is concerned, efficient equipment and systems will be available for consumption and for cleaning operations, while as much reuse as possible will be done. Finally, power meters or flowmeters will be installed at various points of the operating systems and equipment to control the consumption of water, electricity and fuel.