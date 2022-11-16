Editorial: Time to assume responsibility

Greece’s surveillance affair is literally putrid.

That is because an extensive network of illegal wiretappings of ministers, other politicians, businessmen, journalists, and divs from the world of athletics was motivated by deceitful objectives and aspirations, and it was linked to interests, forces, and individuals that could have an impact on affairs of statez, from security forces to the pinnacle of the government.

Strictly corroborated investigative reporting, coupled with reliable accounts and secure information, leave no doubt regarding the individuals who imported, installed, and activated the surveillance malware in our country, trampling over the fundamental and constitutionally guaranteed good of the security of communications.

Similarly, there is no doubt about the political divs and the competent officials in services who cooperated and contributed to this sinful ring, with its many tentacles.

All available information confirms that this malware, of Israeli origin, reached Athens via Cyprus through two specific entrepreneurs, Yannis Lavranos and Felix Bitzio (or Biggio), who had developed similar “goods and services” in Greece.

They were connected with the country’s security services and maintained strong ties with Grigoris Dimitriadis, the general secretary of the PM’s office, and ex-National Intelligence Service (EYP) chief Panagiotis Kontoleon.

Press reports have clearly demonstrated that Mr. Dimitriadis introduced the aforementioned businessmen to Mr. Kontoleon, who had contacts with them at their companies’ offices.

The contacts began in early 2020 and were maintained fully for a long period of time.

That confirms that the top state officials, Dimitriadis and Kontoleon, who were sacked by the PM, acted as guides and as a prompter for the detestable surveillance operation, which violates the rule of law, glaringly tramples over the social good of the security of citizens, and undermines the foundations of the democratic form of government.

Those who have from the start watched the scandal unfold are certain about the involvement of the two aforementioned individuals, their discrete role, and the many efforts at a cover-up, either by concealing or destroying evidence and material.

In other words they are obliged to offer an accounting. They must testify before the competent parliamentary committees and, of course, the judiciary.

In their cases, there is no room to invoke confidentiality or anything else so as to avoid answering.

It is obvious that the scandal has placed insufferable pressure on the government, as it undermines its prestige and credibility, both domestically and abroad.

Already, the most trustworthy international news outlets are underlining that the scandal is undermining the progress achieved by the government and is depleting the hard-earned reservoir of public trust accrued over three-and-a-half years.

Τhe government is declaring its intention that everything come to light regarding the scandal that is poisoning the country’s political life, raising questions about its stability.

Yet, the government’s actions do not back that up.

If it truly wants to get to the bottom of the case, it must allow the judiciary to act undistracted and to investigate the key divs involved in the scandal, who are now well known.

There is no longer any room for any sort of protection of individuals.

It is mandatory that those who are immediately involved answer to prosecutors for their brazen and disgraceful acts.

Meanwhile, this is an opportunity to combat the major, diachronic, and structural dysfunctions of Greek politics.

The truth be told, the surveillance scandal reveals in a condensed and dramatic manner all the elements of the country’s political backwardness – from nepotism to a host of institutional vacuums.

Therefore, let the preachers of reform act.

Hic Rhodus, hic salta.