First severe weather front of season hits Greece this weekend
The heaviest rains from the cold front, dubbed “Eva”, are forecast for Sunday morning, mostly in western, central and southern Greece.
The first severe weather front of the autumn season is passing through Greece over the weekend, accompanied by a heavy rainfall, lightning storms and receding temperatures.
A lightning strike in the east Athens district of Haidari in the early morning hours of Saturday lit up two palm trees and caused damage to a nearby building and parked cars.
The heaviest rains from the cold front, dubbed “Eva”, are forecast for Sunday morning, mostly in western, central and southern Greece.
Gov. of Central Macedonia Region initially refused entry into Turkey; subsequently declines to enter for official visit
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από