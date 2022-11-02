Greek Regulatory Authority for Energy signs memorandum of cooperation with ANRE of Morocco

The President of the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Prof. Athanasios Dagoumas and the President of the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ANRE) of Morocco, Abdellatif Bartach signed a memorandum of cooperation to promote the common goals and objectives for a competitive, safe and sustainable electricity market.

Actions related to the efficient operation of the market will be promoted and the appropriate conditions for the reliable and efficient operation of the networks will be ensured through the framework of the Memorandum of Cooperation, taking into account the long-term national goals of each country.

The two sides agreed to undertake joint initiatives regarding the regulatory regime for the interconnection of energy systems, the setting of rates for the use of electricity networks and the exchange of experience on the electricity network code that will contribute to increasing the integration of renewable energy sources.

Executives of the two Authorities are expected to have regular meetings to conduct joint research, workshops, and seminars.

In the framework of the two-day visit of the Moroccan delegation, working meetings were held with the Plenary and the Directorates of the Secretariat of the Regulatory Authority for Energy on issues relating to renewable energy sources, consumers, electrical networks, electricity and natural gas.