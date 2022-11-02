Greece garners 812.5 million euros from 3-month bond
Increased borrowing costs to 1.79%
Greece’s Public Debt Management Agency-PDMA raised 812.5 million euros from the issuance of three-month interest-bearing Treasury bills at higher borrowing costs.
The yield stood at 1.79%, up 44 basis points from 1.35% at the previous corresponding auction in October.
The amount includes non-competitive offers of €187.5 million.
A settlement date has been set for November 4. The coverage ratio stood at 2.24, up from 2.10 in the previous auction.
