Mitsotakis expresses satisfaction over EU Council results to deal with energy crisis

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday expressed satisfaction over an agreement for a Europe-wide intervention on the energy sector, especially natural gas.

Speaking at a press conference in Brussels after the conclusion of a two-day European Council summit, Mitsotakis reminded that his government, since March 2022 in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, sounded “alarm bells” over Moscow’s “instrumentalization” of natural gas prices, while promoting a cap on natgas wholesale prices.

On Friday, EU leaders agreed speed up efforts to reduce demand in order to avoid rationing, as well as to secure supply and reduce prices.

“Responsibility is now passed to the (EU) energy ministers, in order to detail relevant proposals, so that they become mandatory and then enacted.”