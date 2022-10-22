Mitsotakis expresses satisfaction over EU Council results to deal with energy crisis

On Friday, EU leaders agreed speed up efforts to reduce demand in order to avoid rationing, as well as to secure supply and reduce prices.
Mitsotakis expresses satisfaction over EU Council results to deal with energy crisis | tovima.gr

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday expressed satisfaction over an agreement for a Europe-wide intervention on the energy sector, especially natural gas.

Speaking at a press conference in Brussels after the conclusion of a two-day European Council summit, Mitsotakis reminded that his government, since March 2022 in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, sounded “alarm bells” over Moscow’s “instrumentalization” of natural gas prices, while promoting a cap on natgas wholesale prices.

On Friday, EU leaders agreed speed up efforts to reduce demand in order to avoid rationing, as well as to secure supply and reduce prices.

Natural gas network in Argos and Nafplion ready for implementation

“Responsibility is now passed to the (EU) energy ministers, in order to detail relevant proposals, so that they become mandatory and then enacted.”

Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
vimatodotis-label

Το δείπνο με τα ψαρικά έκλεισε τη συμφωνία για το αέριο

International
vimatodotis-label

Το δείπνο με τα ψαρικά έκλεισε τη συμφωνία για το αέριο

Σίβυλλα
Helios Kiosk