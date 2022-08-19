Industry turnover index in June rises by 43.1%

The Hellenic Statistical Authority announced the Turnover Index in Industry with base year 2015=100.0 for June 2022, the evolution of which on the basis of provisional data, is as follows:

The Overall Turnover Index in Industry (both Domestic and Non-Domestic Market) in June 2022 recorded an increase of 43.1% compared with the corresponding index of June 2021. The Overall Turnover Index in Industry in June 2021 increased by 22.7% compared with the corresponding index in June 2020.

The Overall Turnover Index in Industry in June 2022, compared with May 2022, recorded an increase of 6.4%.

The average Overall Turnover Index in Industry for the 12-month period from July 2021 to June 2022 increased by 36.8%, compared with the corresponding index of the 12-month period from July 2020 to June 2021. The average Overall Turnover Index in Industry for the 12-month period from July 2020 to June 2021 increased by 2.6% compared with the corresponding

index of the 12-month period from July 2019 to June 2020.

Causes

The 43.1% increase in the Overall Turnover Index in Industry in June 2022, compared with the corresponding index in

June 2021, was due to the following:

1. Changes in the sub-indices of the industrial sections:

▪ The Turnover Index in Manufacturing increased by 43.6%. The increase was mainly the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: coke and refined petroleum products, basic metals, chemicals and chemical products, food.

▪ The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying increased by 4.4%. The increase was mainly the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: mining of coal and lignite – extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas – mining support service activities, other mining and quarrying products.

2. Changes in the sub-indices in Domestic and Non-Domestic Markets:

▪ The Turnover Index in Industry in Domestic Market increased by 45.6% (Table 2).

▪ The Turnover Index in Industry in Non-Domestic Market increased by 39.1% (Table 3).