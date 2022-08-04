Pantheon Tankers receives newly built “Sea Sapphire” tanker

Pantheon Tankers Management, of the Anna Angelikousis Family, received the newly built tanker “Sea Sapphire,” a Suezmax with a carrying capacity of 157.00 dwt.

The ship was built at New Times Shipbuilding CO. LTD in China and was following sister ship Sea Onyx which was delivered to the company in June.

Both ships are based on a proven design with upgraded (3rd generation) hull lines resulting in excellent performance in addition to eco-friendly features, incorporating alternative fuels (Ammonia Ready and LNG Ready).

The ships fly the Greek flag and are monitored by the Norwegian classification society DNV.

The Group is building three LNG Carriers in Korea for its Alpha Gas company, expecting the 1st delivery in the 2nd quarter of 2023.