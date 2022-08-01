Man murders wife on Zakynthos
Yet another femicide has occurred in Greece.
Specifically, according to ERT television, a 51-year-old man of Albanian origin is wanted by the Police, as on Sunday, after midnight, he stabbed his 40-year-old wife, who expired in the Zakynthos hospital.
According to first information, the perpetrator, after a fight, severely beat his wife, and then managed to stab her multiple times in the chest and neck.
The unfortunate woman expired a short time later in the hospital.
The couple has three children, two minors, with the adult boy living outside Zakynthos.
The Zakynthos Police Department has launched a manhunt to arrest the perpetrator.
