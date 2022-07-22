Russian PM puts Greece on “unfriendly countries” list

Mikhail Mishustin signed the decree on Friday morning
Russian PM puts Greece on "unfriendly countries" list

Russia continues to consider Greece an “unfriendly country”, while Moscow’s “black” list is expanding. Denmark, Slovenia, Slovakia and Croatia are the countries that Vladimir Putin does not consider as friendly to Russia.

The decree was signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Friday morning.

The government has updated the list of foreign states committing hostile acts against Russian diplomatic and consular missions abroad. The list now includes Greece, Denmark, Slovenia, Croatia and Slovakia.

If Moscow turns off the gas, Greece is better prepared says Dep. Finance MIn.
