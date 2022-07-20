Penteli wildfire: 600 citizens evacuated – winds reach 80 kilometers

The suburbs of Penteli, Gerakas and Pallini are going through an unfolding hellish inferno due to the ongoing uncontrolled firestorms. A little after 6:30 in the morning, the representative of the Fire Department, Giannis Artopios, reported on the progress of the fire, as well as the forces on the ground making Herculean efforts contain it.

As mentioned by ο Mr. Artopios during the Fire Department’s emergency briefing, wind speeds exceeded 80 kilometers per hour at night.

The fire constantly changed direction throughout the night, which made it extremely difficult to deal with.

“The first priority was the protection of human life. And the protection of infrastructure is vitally important. 600 evacuations of people to a safe place have been carried out. Five messages were sent over 112 [emergency warning SMS number] during the night,” he said.