ELLINOIL transfers 50% of BlueFuel shares to Blue Grid

The companies are moving to the immediate construction of LNG and CNG vehicle refueling points.
ELLINOIL transfers 50% of BlueFuel shares to Blue Grid | tovima.gr

The recent change in the shareholder composition of Blue Grid, led ELINOIL and Blue Grid to the joint agreement for the transfer of ELINOIL‘s share in BlueFuel to Blue Grid, which will now own 100% of the company’s shares.

As stated in the relevant announcement, recognizing the significant prospects of using natural gas as a fuel for road transport and with the aim of creating liquefied and compressed natural gas (LNG – CNG) refueling stations, the two companies will explore the possibility of collaborating on a commercial level in order to provide professional drivers with the ability to power their vehicles with LNG and CNG as originally designed.

In any case, the two companies are advancing their strategic development plan with the immediate construction of LNG and CNG vehicle refueling points.

    Αν ξαφνικά διακοπούν οι ροές φυσικού αερίου από τη Ρωσία…

    Αν ξαφνικά διακοπούν οι ροές φυσικού αερίου από τη Ρωσία…

