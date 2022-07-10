Information Society: Digital projects that will propel Greece into the future
Through 251 projects with a total budget of 2.9 billion euros and in particular with the announcement of 63 projects with a budget of 1.4 billion euros in the next six to ten months, Greece is entering the path of “digital” development.
Stavros Asthenidis, managing director of the Information Society, noted that the Society’s interventions include 251 projects in various stages of maturity with a total budget of 2.9 billion euros and 16 aid actions of 1.2 billion euros, while in the next 6-10 months 63 projects, will be announced, totaling 1.4 billion euros. 55 projects and actions amounting to €2.1 billion are funded by resources from the Recovery and Resilience Fund. A big bet now is the evolution of the Information Society from a key executive arm of the Ministry of Digital Governance to a central hub for the planning, development and implementation of projects that strengthen the digital relationship of the citizen with the public administration.
It should be noted that the Information Society has signed 114 program agreements with public bodies with a budget of 4.5 billion euros.
The “map” of digital projects
For the economy and society
New system of public contracts 25,000,000 euros
Development of the Capital Market 15,600,000 euros
CRM – Single Digital Service Platform for citizens and businesses 74,400,000 euros
Smart Cities 90,000,000 euros
Central Business Intelligence – BI 23,000,000 euros
Development of internet services (WEB SERVICES) 27,900,000 euros
For health
Digitization of Medical Records of the Public Health System 119,000,000 euros
Expansion of the national telemedicine network 30,000,000 euros
For justice
National Integrated System of Electronic Justice (e-justice) 196,000,000 euros
For agriculture
Digital Transformation of the Agri-Food Sector 58,000,000 euros
For Shipping
Digitization of Shipping records 5,000,000 euros
For tourism
Digital Transformation of EOT 10,000,000 euros
Single Register of Tourism Enterprises 10,000,000 euros
For Diplomacy
Digital Transformation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs 60,000,000 euros
For SMEs
Digital transformation of small and medium enterprises 442,000,000 euros
For telecommunications and technology
Hybrid Government Cloud 117,800,000 euros
Actions to expand and support the National Telecommunications Network 32,500,000 euros
Interconnectivity Actions for advanced telecommunications services
Fiber network (“Fiber readiness”)
5G Corridors
Island Interconnectivity 480,000,000 euros
Support actions
The Information Society also plays a crucial role in government actions to support citizens and businesses with state aid that has already been implemented in one year and some others are already being implemented
Digital Care I 99,500,000 euros
Digital Care II 40,500,000 euros
Freedom Pass 85,310,000 euros
Freedom Pass Data 10,000,000 euros
Fuel Pass 130,000,000 euros
Power Pass 280,000,000 euros
Tourism4all 562,740,000 euros
Important Projects that are already being implemented with funding from the NSRF
SYZEUXIS II 620,000,000 euros
Video conferencing services in courts and Penitentiaries 21,080,000 euros
Public Sector Human Resources Management System (HRMS) 12,400,000 euros
Gov ERP 36,068,000 euros
In the last three years, the following were completed:
Taxis Net 6,900,000 euros
National Registry 26,000,000 euros
Rural Broadband 161,000,000 euros
SYZEUXIS I 44,000,000 euros
“112” 10,500,000 euros
Acropolis Museum 1,750,000 euros
G-Cloud 17,500,000 euros