Information Society: Digital projects that will propel Greece into the future

Through 251 projects with a total budget of 2.9 billion euros and in particular with the announcement of 63 projects with a budget of 1.4 billion euros in the next six to ten months, Greece is entering the path of “digital” development.

Stavros Asthenidis, managing director of the Information Society, noted that the Society’s interventions include 251 projects in various stages of maturity with a total budget of 2.9 billion euros and 16 aid actions of 1.2 billion euros, while in the next 6-10 months 63 projects, will be announced, totaling 1.4 billion euros. 55 projects and actions amounting to €2.1 billion are funded by resources from the Recovery and Resilience Fund. A big bet now is the evolution of the Information Society from a key executive arm of the Ministry of Digital Governance to a central hub for the planning, development and implementation of projects that strengthen the digital relationship of the citizen with the public administration.

It should be noted that the Information Society has signed 114 program agreements with public bodies with a budget of 4.5 billion euros.

The “map” of digital projects

For the economy and society

New system of public contracts 25,000,000 euros

Development of the Capital Market 15,600,000 euros

CRM – Single Digital Service Platform for citizens and businesses 74,400,000 euros

Smart Cities 90,000,000 euros

Central Business Intelligence – BI 23,000,000 euros

Development of internet services (WEB SERVICES) 27,900,000 euros

For health

Digitization of Medical Records of the Public Health System 119,000,000 euros

Expansion of the national telemedicine network 30,000,000 euros

For justice

National Integrated System of Electronic Justice (e-justice) 196,000,000 euros

For agriculture

Digital Transformation of the Agri-Food Sector 58,000,000 euros

For Shipping

Digitization of Shipping records 5,000,000 euros

For tourism

Digital Transformation of EOT 10,000,000 euros

Single Register of Tourism Enterprises 10,000,000 euros

For Diplomacy

Digital Transformation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs 60,000,000 euros

For SMEs

Digital transformation of small and medium enterprises 442,000,000 euros

For telecommunications and technology

Hybrid Government Cloud 117,800,000 euros

Actions to expand and support the National Telecommunications Network 32,500,000 euros

Interconnectivity Actions for advanced telecommunications services

Fiber network (“Fiber readiness”)

5G Corridors

Island Interconnectivity 480,000,000 euros

Support actions

The Information Society also plays a crucial role in government actions to support citizens and businesses with state aid that has already been implemented in one year and some others are already being implemented

Digital Care I 99,500,000 euros

Digital Care II 40,500,000 euros

Freedom Pass 85,310,000 euros

Freedom Pass Data 10,000,000 euros

Fuel Pass 130,000,000 euros

Power Pass 280,000,000 euros

Tourism4all 562,740,000 euros

Important Projects that are already being implemented with funding from the NSRF

SYZEUXIS II 620,000,000 euros

Video conferencing services in courts and Penitentiaries 21,080,000 euros

Public Sector Human Resources Management System (HRMS) 12,400,000 euros

Gov ERP 36,068,000 euros

In the last three years, the following were completed:

Taxis Net 6,900,000 euros

National Registry 26,000,000 euros

Rural Broadband 161,000,000 euros

SYZEUXIS I 44,000,000 euros

“112” 10,500,000 euros

Acropolis Museum 1,750,000 euros

G-Cloud 17,500,000 euros