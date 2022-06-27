Tanker carrying Iranian crude set to sail from Greek waters, more than 2 months after first being seized

The now Iranian-flagged tanker “Lana” is reportedly ready to get underway after more than months anchored off the extreme southern Evia island harbor town of Karystos.

The tanker, which is carrying crude oil loaded from Iran, was seized on the presumption that it belongs to the Russian bank Promsvyazbank, one of the credit institutions in that country that has been slapped with western sanctions.

According to reports by ot.gr, the vessel’s owner has paid arrears to tugboat companies that had previously provided services, thereby ending a legal obstacle for the vessel’s sailing from Greek waters.

A Greek coast guard officer, who remained unnamed, said only the submission of certificates proving its seaworthiness, which had expired, is pending.

When first seized, the vessel was called “Pegas” and was listed on the Russian registry.

After being renamed “Lana”, it hoisted the Iranian flag and was listed on that country’s registry.

At last glance on Monday evening, the Marine Traffic website still detected the vessel as anchored off Karystos.

Nineteen Russian merchant seamen comprise the crew of the tanker.