Air Albania connects Athens with Tirana with 4 flights a week

Albania‘s national air carrier, Air Albania, will connect Athens with Tirana with four flights a week. More specifically, Air Albania will operates flights to / from Tirana-Athens on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The air base and the central administration of the company are located at Mother Teresa International Airport in Tirana. Founded in 2018, Air Albania operates scheduled flights to European destinations with its fleet of AIRBUS aircraft named after some of the most important Albanian authors: Migjeni, Lasgushi and Naimi.

Expansion

Air Albania has also expanded to the north of Albania. Kukës Airport is the company’s second air gateway. The company demonstrates great commitment to Albanian traditions and values, enriching the product with significant benefits, offering attractive prices and special amenities to all customers.

Destinations

Albania’s national carrier flies to Istanbul in co-operation with Turkish Airlines, and from there to the rest of the world. Air Albania also flies to Rome, Milan, Bologna, Pisa, Bergamo, Verona, Zurich, Basel, London, Düsseldorf, and, by 2022, will open its wings to many more destinations.

Air Albania has selected Goldair as its GSA in Greece. Goldair’s role is to build Air Albania’s strong position in the region, conducting effective and strategic business activities that enhance the Air Albania brand recognition and optimize the increase in revenue from its sales in Greece.