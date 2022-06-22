Covid-19 pandemic in Greece: 10,528 new infections on Wed.; nine related deaths; 94 intubated patients

The figure brings the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in the country, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 3,573,052
Covid-19 pandemic in Greece: 10,528 new infections on Wed.; nine related deaths; 94 intubated patients | tovima.gr

The number of single-day Covid-19 infections recorded in Greece on Wednesday posted reached 10,528, much higher than the 4,832 cases reported two days earlier, on Monday. The div brings the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in the country, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 3,573,052.

Additionally, nine related fatalities were recorded on the day, bringing the death toll to 30,124. In terms of the victims, 95.7 percent had an underlying condition or were aged above 70. The average age of the victims was 80.

A total of 94 patients remained intubated in hospital ICUs. Their median age is 70 years, while 92.6 percent have an underlying condition or are above the age of 70.

Sakellaropoulou: Greece has accepted the jurisdiction of the ICJ, Turkey has not
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
Must Read
  • Διπλή ασπίδα στο Αιγαίο για τα τουρκικά drones
  • ΠΑΣΟΚ: Στην αίθουσα του Ανδρέα Παπανδρέου
  • Citi: Η ύφεση του «κήπου» και τα άλλα δύο σενάρια
  • Αντίο στη Ρωσία και στο... δόγμα Σινάτρα
  • Covid-19 pandemic in Greece: 10,528 new infections on Wed.; nine related deaths; 94 intubated patients
  • Power Pass: Άνοιξε και για τα ΑΦΜ που λήγουν σε 7 και 8
    • vimatodotis-label

    Καταδίκη της Τουρκίας από Ευρώπη χωρίς όμως κυρώσεις

    International
    100 Χρονια
    vimatodotis-label

    Καταδίκη της Τουρκίας από Ευρώπη χωρίς όμως κυρώσεις

    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk