Covid-19 pandemic in Greece: 10,528 new infections on Wed.; nine related deaths; 94 intubated patients

The number of single-day Covid-19 infections recorded in Greece on Wednesday posted reached 10,528, much higher than the 4,832 cases reported two days earlier, on Monday. The div brings the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in the country, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 3,573,052.

Additionally, nine related fatalities were recorded on the day, bringing the death toll to 30,124. In terms of the victims, 95.7 percent had an underlying condition or were aged above 70. The average age of the victims was 80.

A total of 94 patients remained intubated in hospital ICUs. Their median age is 70 years, while 92.6 percent have an underlying condition or are above the age of 70.