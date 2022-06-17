Druckfarben: Invests 5.4 million euros in “green” construction

The Druckfarben group has completed an investment program totaling 5.4 million euros, putting into operation two new units for the production of paints and insulating materials.

In order to strengthen its presence in the huge building energy upgrade market, the new automated units in Aspropyrgos include a production line of ready-made external thermal insulation coatings, as well as a production and packaging line for mortars.

The plant will be upgraded in 2023, with the addition of conveyor belts at an additional cost of 1 million euros.

The Greek family-owned firm, founded in 1970, has a presence in 14 countries. According to company head Mr. Giorgos Karavasilis, the strategic goal is for external thermal insulation (Bioclima) products to become the third pillar of the company, after flexible packaging inks (Druckfarben) and building materials (Kraft Paints). At present, external thermal insulation products contribute about 15-20% to turnover.

“Green” certification

It is worth noting that Bioclima products are the first Greek external thermal insulation systems with “green” EPD (Environmental Product Declaration) certification. In addition, they are fully harmonized with all modern European and national regulations regarding the thermal insulation and fire protection of building structures.

Bioclima systems can achieve up to 65% energy savings, in addition to aesthetic upgrades, maintenance and improving the life time of the property, as 55% of the buildings in Greece, over 3 million buildings, are old and almost completely lacking thermal insulation resulting in huge energy losses (up to 70%).

Growth at 17% for 2022, so far

Because of an increase in renovations, during the midst of lockdowns, Druckfarben recorded increased sales in 2021 by 12.8%. Overall, 2021 was an excellent year as turnover reached 70.2 million euros compared to 60.2 million euros in 2020.

In the first five months of this year, the company registered a growth rate of 17%, with a turnover of 32.2 million euros, compared to 27.4 million euros in the corresponding five months of 2021.

The group has five subsidiaries in Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, Cyprus and Nigeria, and has a corresponding plant in Romania, where it produces paints under the umbrella, Kraft Paints, but also thermal insulation. The group employs a total of 375 employees in all plants.

20% price increases

Regarding the operating costs, Mr. Karavasilis stressed that it has been significantly affected due to increases in raw materials, transport and energy. The increase is estimated at 40% in some cases.

To date, the company has passed on about 50% of the additional costs. Craft on average made increases of about 20% per kilo of product.