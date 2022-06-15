Nemea archaeological site wins European Cultural Heritage Award

The European Cultural Heritage Award was bestowed on the archeological site of Nemea, as announced by the European Commission delegation in Greece.

In particular, the European Cultural Heritage Awards / Europa Nostra Awards highlight notable works, initiatives and personalities in the field of cultural heritage. These are places that have played an important role in the history, culture of Europe and the building of the European Union.

The EU rewards achievements in the field of cultural heritage in four main categories:

maintenance

research

special service for the preservation of cultural heritage

education, training and awareness-raising in Europe’s cultural heritage

Soon the archeological site of Nemea will receive the mark of European Cultural Heritage.

This distinction can help the specific archeological site, Corinth, but also the whole Region of Peloponnese in many ways.