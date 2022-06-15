Cruise ship arrivals increased by 25% compared to 2019

The arrivals of cruise ships in Greece will 25% more compared to 2019, announced the Minister of Tourism Vassilis Kikilias from Genoa where he is participating in the European Summit of the International Association of Cruise Companies (CLIA).

The Minister noted that in 2022 there will be 5,000 cruise ship approaches to Greek islands and ports and stressed that in the framework of the Ministry of Tourism’s strategy to extend the tourist season, cruises began in Greece began in March this year and are expected continue until December. The goal, as he noted, was for cruises in Greece to continue year round, and that is what he is negotiating in Genoa with company reps.

He also noted that cruises like all tourism products strengthen all sectors of the Greek economy: Primary production, hotels, accommodation and Airbnb, entertainment venues and restaurants, trade and infrastructure.

Regarding the threats and insulting comments he received yesterday on his Instagram account from anonymous social media users from Turkey, Mr. Kikilias said: “There is no cloud of threats that can hide the sun from the Greek islands,” pointing to the presence of thousands of Turkish tourists and holidaymakers on Greek islands.