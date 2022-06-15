Cruise ship arrivals increased by 25% compared to 2019

“In 2022 we will have 5,000 cruise ship approaches to Greek islands and ports,” note Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias
Cruise ship arrivals increased by 25% compared to 2019 | tovima.gr

The arrivals of cruise ships in Greece will 25%  more compared to 2019, announced the Minister of Tourism Vassilis Kikilias from Genoa where he is participating in the European Summit of the International Association of Cruise Companies (CLIA).

The Minister noted that in 2022 there will be 5,000 cruise ship approaches to Greek islands and ports and stressed that in the framework of the Ministry of Tourism’s strategy to extend the tourist season, cruises began in Greece began in March this year and are expected continue until December. The goal, as he noted, was for cruises in Greece to continue year round, and that is what he is negotiating in Genoa with company reps.

Γαϊτανάκι προκλήσεων από Ακάρ και Μπαχτσελί για αποστατιωτικοποίηση και ΑΟΖ

He also noted that cruises like all tourism products strengthen all sectors of the Greek economy: Primary production, hotels, accommodation and Airbnb, entertainment venues and restaurants, trade and infrastructure.

Regarding the threats and insulting comments he received yesterday on his Instagram account from anonymous social media users from Turkey, Mr. Kikilias said: “There is no cloud of threats that can hide the sun from the Greek islands,” pointing to the presence of thousands of Turkish tourists and holidaymakers on Greek islands.

Το αντάρτικο των Ουκρανών και ο γρίφος με τα σιτηρά
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
100 Χρονια
Must Read
  • Πόλεμος: Αλλάζει αφήγημα η Δύση για την Ουκρανία;
  • Διευθυντής της Hurriyet: «Έκτρωμα να ανήκει το Καστελόριζο στην Ελλάδα»
  • Internet Explorer: Τέλος εποχής για τον browser της Microsoft
  • Επανεξετάζοντας τις εφοδιαστικές αλυσίδες
  • Δείτε πώς εμφανίστηκε στο δικαστήριο ο νεοναζί της Χρυσής Αυγής Γιάννης Λαγός [εικόνα]
  • Unemployment falls to 12.5% in April
    • International
    100 Χρονια
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    • Το gathering στο «Olivia O» Πληροφορούμαι τα καλύτερα γύρω από τη συλλογή έργων τέχνης του εφοπλιστή Γιώργου Οικονόμου, ο οποίος ήταν ο οικοδεσπότης με... ΣΙΒΥΛΛΑ |
    Helios Kiosk