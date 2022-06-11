Greek PM to meet with President of Cyprus on Friday 17 June

They will mailnly talk about Turkish provocativeness, as it is developing in the enclosed area of Varosha
A meeting between the President of Cyprus, Mr Nicos Anastasiades and the Greek Prime Minister, Mr Kyriakos Mitsotakis, is going to be held, next week, according to an announcement by the Press Office of the President of Cyprus.

The meeting is set for Friday, 17 June, at 11:00 am, at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia.

The main issue is the Turkish provocations

The meeting between Mitsotakis and Anastasiades will focus on the Turkish provocativeness, as it is developing in the enclosed area of Varosha, but also more generally, as the statement says,on  the unacceptable and provocative behavior of Turkey, both towards Cyprus and Greece, as well as the revisionist positions that Turkey continues to put forward on the framework of the Cyprus problem. It is also expected to discuss what is happening in Ukraine and the consequences of the ongoing war.

Migration and energy

The agenda also includes migration and energy issues, as well as other issues of common interest that have always guided the common policies pursued by Cyprus and Greece, as well.

