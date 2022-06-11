“Genesis” weather front: Heavy rainfall floods areas across Greece

As the “Genesis” weather front began to spread across the country, rainfall reached hazard level 4
Some 27,000 lightning strikes were recorded up until 19:00 on Friday by the National Observatory of Athens‘ “Zeus” lightning detection system.

Most of the lightning strikes occurred in western parts of Thrace, Chalkidiki peninsula, over the Sporades group of islands, in southeastern parts of Thessaly, on northern Evia island, and over western mainland regions, the Peloponnese and the Ionian Sea.

Rainfall in Lepiana in Arta (central Greece) reached 97 mm, in Xanthi (northern Greece) 96mm, and in Amfilochia, also in central Greece, 92 mm.

Meanwhile, floods occured in many areas in eastern Macedonia and in Xanthi from the heavy rainfall there throughout the course of the day Friday.

Streets and basement flats were flooded in the city of Drama in northern Greece, carrying away several cars.

In Xanthi, torrential flood waters blocked streets leading towards Stavroupoli settlement.

