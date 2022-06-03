ΙΤ: The new job profile of executives in Greece – The highest paid specialty

The provision of remote working from anywhere in the country, the granting of bonuses and the annual salary of around 29,000 euros compose the working profile of IT executives in our country.

However, the salaries of IT executives in our country are significantly lower than those of foreign countries where salaries are more than doubled.

In a survey conducted online – in the period from November 2021 to March 2022 – the portal “kariera.gr”, remote work was recorded as the most important benefit. The research concerned the salaries and benefits received by IT executives.

The annual salaries of those executives of the sector working abroad are particularly high, as they receive annual salaries of 72,170 euros. On the contrary, those who live and work in Greece receive a gross salary of less than 29,752 euros, ie a net salary of around 26,632 euros.

According to the research findings, 90% of IT executives work as full-time employees, which proves the high rate of absorption of human resources in the industry. 6.55% are self-employed and only 3.62% state that they are not working at the moment.

65% of employees said they are open to new job opportunities even if they are not actively looking for them. Almost one in four work in the Information Technology & Services sector, with a net salary of 26,829 euros, while 12% work in the Computer Software sector, respectively with 27,533 euros.

Higher salaries are shown by the Healthcare and Banking sectors and lower Computer & Network Security and Construction sectors. All amounts relate to average annual earnings.

Apart from these, the three main benefits given to full-time employees, but also to freelancers based on research are medical care, the possibility of remote work and the provision of Bonus, in addition to regular salaries.

According to the organizers of the research, “IT executives are the most sought after, well-paid specialty, which is not limited by geographical, but also by language barriers, as a programmer works with a very good salary, from where he wants, for as long as he wants”.