Face masks mandate lifted in Greece – The exceptions

Face masks against Covid-19 are no longer required in all indoor and outdoor public spaces in Greece, but there are some exceptions
The mandate to wear face masks in all indoor and outdoor public spaces is lifted from June 1.

Face masks are also no longer required on airplanes, and on transportation where seats are numbered, such as intercity trains and the country’s long-distance KTEL coaches; the same applies to staff in these.

However, face masks will still be required in all means of public transport (buses, trolleys, metro, tram and suburban railway trains), and in hospitals, healtn clinics and care facilities for the elderly.

Masks are also required in schools during the final exams.

