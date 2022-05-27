Modernization of the Code of Private Maritime Law after 64 years

It comes to cover new forms of commercial activity, new international conventions and new market and technology conditions
The reform of the Code of Private Maritime Law, which remained unchanged since 1958, was one issue mentioned by the Minister of Shipping and Island Policy, Giannis Plakiotakis, announcing today the start of the work of the 10th International Conference on Maritime Law organized by the Piraeus Bar Association and held at the Eugenidou Foundation, under the scientific supervision of Law Professor Lia Athanassiou.

As Mr. Plakiotakis pointed out, this is an emblematic project, which comes to cover new forms of commercial activity, new international conventions and new market and technology conditions, in a globalized and competitive industry such as shipping.

The State, he said, took care of the establishment of a Legislative Drafting Committee, consisting of distinguished Professors, Judges, Lawyers and officials of the Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy, which under the chairmanship of Ms. Athanasiou, carried out the titanic work for the revamping of Greek shipping legislation, which is now more than 60 years old.

In addition, Mr. Plakiotakis during his speech pointed out the challenges being faced, but also the priorities set by the Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy, to support the dynamic course of Greek shipping and to maintain and further strengthen its capacity to adapt to the trends of the time in order to continue to lead the global shipping sector.

