EU: Greece plays key role for independence from Russian gas

In addition to the projects that are being implemented, the Environment and Energy Ministry last week issued a positive opinion on the construction of the EastMed pipeline (Cyprus – Greece – Italy) specifying the preliminary environmental requirements of the project.
The key for the total independence of Southeastern Europe from Russian gas is the new gas import and transit infrastructure that is being developed in Greece, according to an announcement by the European Commission.

The Greek-Bulgarian natural gas pipeline, which is expected to be put into operation in the summer, the new liquefied natural gas tank in Revythousa, which is also expected to be operational in the summer, the floating liquefied natural gas tank in Alexandroupolis in 2023 are the first projects that the European Commission included in the announcements made last week about the RePower EU programme which aims to replace Russian gas and hydrocarbons, regardless of origin, with further development of renewable sources, diversification of supply sources, strengthening of energy savings.

