High profitability for Danaos

Net profit of $ 331.5 million or $ 16.00 per share for the first quarter of 2021 announced Danaos Corporation
Net profit of $ 331.5 million or $ 16.00 per share for the first quarter of 2021 (for the quarter ended March 31, 2021) was announced by Danaos Corporation.

The very high profitability is also due to the investment profits from Danaos’s participation in the shipping company ZIM, a participation that brought it profits of $ 209.5 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 compared to $ 132.1 million for the first quarter of 2021, up 74%.

The company’s fleet consists of 71 container vessels with a capacity of 46,200 TEUs.

