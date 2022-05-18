Greek unemployment rates falls to 12.2% in March 2022

The number of unemployed people totaled 582,000 in March 2022
The Greek unemployment rate eased to 12.2 percent of the active workforce in March 2022, down from 12.7 percent in February 2022, and 16.8 percent in the corresponding month of 2021, Hellenic Statistical Authority (EL.STAT) on Wednesday.

Specifically, the number of unemployed people totaled 582,000 in March 2022, down 21.2 percent from March 2021 and down 4.2 percent from February 2022.
The unemployment rate among women was 15.8 percent (22.5 percent in March 2021), while among men it fell to 9.2 percent from 12.2 percent.

The number of employed people totaled more than 4.18 million in March, up 14.3 percent from March 2021 and up 0.4 percent from February 2022.

