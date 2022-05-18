Covid-19 pandemic in Greece: 4,626 new infections on Wed.; 19 related deaths

A total of 161 patients remained intubated in hospital ICUs
Covid-19 pandemic in Greece: 4,626 new infections on Wed.; 19 related deaths | tovima.gr

The number of single-day Covid-19 infections recorded in Greece on Wednesday reached 4,626 over the past 24 hours. The div brings the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in the country, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 3,406,553.

Additionally, 19 related fatalities were recorded on the day, bringing the death toll to 29,619. In terms of the victims, 95.6 percent had an underlying condition or were aged above 70. The average age of the victims was 79.

Κρίστιαν Σμιτ: «Οι εθνικισμοί εμποδίζουν τη συναίνεση για το μέλλον»

A total of 161 patients remained intubated in hospital ICUs. Their median age is 71 years, while 92.5 percent have an underlying condition or are above the age of 70. In terms of the latter, 81 (50.31 percent) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 80 (49.69 percent) are fully vaccinated.

Φρανσουά Εσμπούρ: «Η Γερμανία πρέπει να αναλάβει τις ευθύνες των λαθών της»
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
100 Χρονια
Must Read
  • Τουρκία: Το φονικό της όπλο που αλλάζει τις ισορροπίες – Πώς κατάφερε να επεκτείνει τη γεωπολιτική επιρροή της
  • Πώς θα ήταν σήμερα αν δεν είχαν «φύγει» τόσο νωρίς;
  • Πώς η Τουρκία εκμεταλλεύεται την ομίχλη του πολέμου
  • Ασφαλιστικές εισφορές: Ποιοι θα δουν μείωση [πίνακες]
  • Euroleague: Οι διαιτητές του ημιτελικού Ολυμπιακού – Εφές
  • Κακοκαιρία: Εγκλωβισμένοι οδηγοί στη Λεωφόρο Σταμάτας
    • International
    100 Χρονια
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk