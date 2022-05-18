Covid-19 pandemic in Greece: 4,626 new infections on Wed.; 19 related deaths

The number of single-day Covid-19 infections recorded in Greece on Wednesday reached 4,626 over the past 24 hours. The div brings the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in the country, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 3,406,553.

Additionally, 19 related fatalities were recorded on the day, bringing the death toll to 29,619. In terms of the victims, 95.6 percent had an underlying condition or were aged above 70. The average age of the victims was 79.

A total of 161 patients remained intubated in hospital ICUs. Their median age is 71 years, while 92.5 percent have an underlying condition or are above the age of 70. In terms of the latter, 81 (50.31 percent) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 80 (49.69 percent) are fully vaccinated.