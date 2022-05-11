EODY: 26 COVID-19 related deaths, under 5,000 infections, 465 reinfections, 185 intubated

The COVID-19 epidemic is continuing to wind down in Greece with a decline in the number of deaths, intubated patients, infections, and reinfections since yesterday.

The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) today announced 26 COVID-19 related deaths and 4,761 infections recorded in the last 24 hours.

A total of 29,471 COVID-19 patients have died in Greece since the start of the pandemic, 95.6 percent with a comorbidity and or age 70 or older.

EODY has recorded a total of 3.37mn infections (48.9 percent men) since the beginning of the pandemic, and a 0.1 percentage point daily increase.

COVID-19 reinfections

In the last 24 hours, EODY has confirmed 465 COVID reinfections and its divs indicate that there have been 127,394 since the beginning of the pandemic (3.6 percent of the total number of infections).

The 𝑅𝑡 nationwide based on the number of infections is estimated at 0.89.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 185 intubated COVID-19 patients (65.9 percent men) with a median age of 70 years old, and 92.4 percent have a comorbidity and/or are age 70 or older.

Among intubated patients, 51.35 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, whereas 48.65 percent are fully vaccinated.

EODY registers as fully vaccinated ICU patients who have had two doses, whereas in the general population only those who have gotten three jabs are recorded as fully vaccinated.

Greece recently eliminated mandatory COVID-19 vaccination and illness certificates, both for citizens and visiting foreign nationals.

In the last 24 hours, 114 COVID patients have been admitted to hospital, an 8.5 percentage point daily rise. For the last seven days the daily average number of admissions is 121 patients.

The median age of patients with newly diagnosed infections is 36, while the median age of those who died was 79 years old.