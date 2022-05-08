PM Mitsotakis meets with EPP’s gen sec Antonio López-Istúriz

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday met with the general secretary of the European People’s Party (EPP) Antonio López-Istúriz on the sidelines of ruling New Democracy’s (ND) 14th Congress.

The talks focused on the developments in Ukraine, the energy crisis and the Greek government’s plan against the price hike.

They also analysed the developments in EPP ahead of the Congress that will be held in Rotterdam on May 31.