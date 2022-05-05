EODY: 30 COVID-19 deaths, over 5,000 infections, 459 reinfections, 224 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) today announced 30 COVID-19 deaths and 5,191 infections, and the epidemiological data show a steady rise in reinfections, but a substantial decline in the number of deaths, intubations and hospital admissions.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 29,315 COVID-19 patients have died in Greece, 95.6 percent with a comorbidity and/or age 70 or older,

EODY has recorded 3.35mn infections (48.9 percent males) since the start of the pandemic, and reported a 0.1 percentage point daily rise.

.COVID-19 reinfections

In the last 24 hours, EODY recorded 459 reinfections, while it divs that there have been 124,822 (3.6 percent of the total number of infections) since the pandemic began.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

The number of intubated patients is gradually declining. There are currently 224 intubated COVID-19 patients (63.8 percent males), and 92.9 percent have a comorbidity and/or are Age 70 or older.

Among intubated patients, 52.86 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while 47.32 percent are fully vaccinated.

EODY records as fully vaccinated ICU patients who have had two doses, while in the general population only those who have had a third jab are considered fully vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 131 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospital (a marked decline, by 15.48 percentage points). For the last seven days, the average daily number of admissions is 153 patients.

The median age of individuals with newly confirmed infections is 36, while the median age of those who died was 79 years old.