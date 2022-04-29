EODY: 34 COVID-19 deaths, over 7,000 infections, 237 reinfections, 244 intubated patients

The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) today announced the death of 43 COVID-19 patients and 7,463 new infections confirmed in the last 24 hours

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 29,114 COVID-19 patients have died in Greece, 95.5 percent with an underlying medical condition and/or age 70 or older

The total number infections recorded by EODY since the start of the pandemic is 3.32mn (48.9 percent men), with a 0.2 percentage point daily rise.

Reinfections

EODY recorded 237 COVID-19 reinfections in the last 24 hours and divs that there have been 122,213 since the start of the pandemic (3.6 percent of the overall number of infections).

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 244 intubated COVID-19 patients (63.9 percent men), with a median age of 71 years old, and 93.4 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 52.87 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while 47.13 percent are fully vaccinated.

EODY records as fully vaccinated ICU patients who have had two doses of the vax, whereas in the general population only those who have had a third jab are considered fully vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 180 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital (a 5.76 percentage point daily decline). For the last seven days, the average daily number of admissions is 174 patients.

The median age of individuals with newly confirmed infections was 36 years old, while the median age of those who died was 79 years old.