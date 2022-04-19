EODY: 46 COVID-19 deaths, 10,000 new infections, 222 reinfections, 298 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) today announced the death of 46 COVID-19 patients and 10,005 infections confirmed in the last 24 hours.

A total of 28,701 COVID-19 patients have died since the beginning of the pandemic, 95.5 percent with an underlying medical condition and/or age 70 or older.

Since the start of the pandemic, EODY has recorded 3.25mn infections (49 percent men), with a 0.3 percentage point daily decline.

Reinfections

In the last 24 hours, EODY recorded 222 reinfections, while the total number of reinfections since the start of the pandemic is estimated at 120,460, which represents 3.6 percent of the overall number of infections.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 298 intubated COVID-19 patients (67.4 percent men), with a median age of 70-years-old, and 93.3 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 56.04 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while 43.96 percent are fully vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 208 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital (a 22.35 percentage point daily rise). For the last seven days, the average daily number of admissions is 237 patients,

The median age of individuals with newly confirmed infections is 36-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 79-years-old.