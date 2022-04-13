EODY: 65 COVID-19 deaths, over 11,000 new infections, 232 reinfections, 345 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) today announced 65 deaths of patients with COVID-19, and 11,061 new infections confirmed in the last 24 hours.

A total of 28,344 deaths of COVID-19 patients have been recorded by EODY since the beginning of the pandemic, 95.4 percent with an underlying medical condition and/or age 70 or older.

Since the start of the pandemic, 3.21mn infections (49 percent men) have been confirmed, a 0.3 percentage point daily rise.

Reinfections

There have been 232 COVID reinfections recorded in the last 24 hours, while the total number of reinfections since the start of the pandemic are estimated at 119,546, or 3.6 percent of the total number of confirmed infections.

The 𝑅𝑡 nationwide based on the number of infections is estimated at 0.85.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 345 intubated COVID-19 patients (65.2 percent men), with a median age of 70-years-old, and 92.5 percent have an underlying medical condition and or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 55.65 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while 44.35 percent are fully vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 309 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospital (a daily increase of 14.44 percentage points). For the last seven days, the average number of admissions daily is 326 patients.

The median age of individuals with newly confirmed infections is 36-years-old, while the median age of patients who died is 79-years-old.