EODY: 64 COVID-19 deaths, nearly 16,000 new infections, 362 reinfections, 356 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation today announced 64 COVID-19 deaths and 15,690 infections confirmed in the last 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 28,274 patients with COVID-19 have died, 95.4 percent with an underlying medical condition and/or age 70 or older.

A total of 3.19mn infections (49 percent men) have been confirmed since the start of the pandemic (a daily increase of 0.5 percentage points).

Reinfections

There have been 362 reinfections confirmed in the last 24 hours, while since the start of the pandemic there have been an estimated 119,314 reinfections (3.6 percent of the total number of infections).

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 356 intubated COVID-19 patients (65.2 percent men), with a median age of 70-years-old, and 92.7 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 54.49 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while 45.51 percent are fully vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 270 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospital (a daily decrease of 13.74 percentage points). For the last seven days, the average daily number of admissions is 339 patients.

The median age of individuals with newly confirmed infections is 79-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 79-years-old.