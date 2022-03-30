Patras triple child death – Prosecutor’s intervention for the mother

The developments in the case of the death of the three children in Patras are rapid.

According to information from MEGA and the police editor, Vassilis Lambropoulos, who cites a top source of the Hellenic Police, it can not be ruled out that there will be intervention of the Patras prosecutor and possible transfer of the mother to Athens for further investigation.

The findings from the toxicological tests are crucial to determine what exactly happened. For this reason some people will be invited to testify in Athens.

The substance found in Georgina’s body

According to the information transmitted by MEGA, Georgina was found in Georgina’s blood, a drug that was not administered by the doctors of the hospital.

Medical examiner Charalambos Koutsis spoke to “Live News” about ketamine. It is a short-acting intravenous anesthetic, which if administered in large doses causes apnea and death.

“It is a substance that is recorded forensically and in toxicology, because in certain doses it can cause death,” he stressed.

According to Mr. Koutsis, in Greece ketamine is marketed as a veterinary preparation, but there may also be a hospital administration of the substance. He particularly stressed that it is a substance that is not sold in pharmacies, except in hospitals and only when conditions require it.

Also, ketamine should not be used in patients who have severe heart problems.

“This anesthetic belongs to the category of short actions. “When we talk about lethal doses, death will be very fast, within a few minutes,” said Mr. Koutsis.

Doctors say they did not give ketamine to Georgina.

“If we have an increase in pulse, such an administration could cause such an image. There will be other things. It should be evaluated in combination with other elements, “he added.