ΟΤ Forum: A Changing World

The inaugural conference by OT.gr is now a reality.

Over two days, March 29 and 30, the economy and the global geopolitical situation take “center stage” at the Athens Stock Exchange’s historic venue, on Sophocleous Street in the Greek capital’s downtown.

This first-ever OT Forum will be live-streamed by all digital media in the Alteregomedia stable: OT.gr, In.gr, tοvima.gr, tanea.gr and One TV.

Nearly a year after the very dynamic comeback of the emblematic title “Oikonomikos Tachydromos” (OT) – which means “Economic Courier” in Greek – in digital form, the first OT Forum inaugurates a new medium of communication with its loyal readers, offering an ambitious venue for fruitful dialogue, reflection and the tabling of proposals.

OT Forum is designed with innovative structure and style, while at the same type comprising a comprehensive and cutting-edge audio-visual product, one giving priority to the experience of participants, as well as to interaction of all users viewing the sessions online, via websites, social media and digital platforms.

The OT Forum format is designed to emphasize content, based on the timeliness and prestige of participants, who hail from all related sectors, such as the economy, business, politics, academia, research centers and local governments.

Furthermore, the first OT Forum takes place at a particularly crucial period for the global community and economy, accelerating the already rapid changes taking place in the world.

The war in Ukraine creates a new geopolitical situation, with huge social and economic repercussions. Historic decisions are now required, ones that are expected to change the world as we have known it for the past three decades.

True to its historic role, OT is looking to the future and inaugurating a dialogue for the next day, through a detailed analysis of events, changes and repercussions in the economy and society. The OT Forum format aims to identify and examine new trends, to define the world of tomorrow as well as Greece’s position in the future.

Greece’s adjustment to an ever-changing world – often at a breakneck speed, as seen today – will be the subject of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ address at the inaugural OT Forum.

A Changing World

Athens, March 29-30, 2022 Old Athens Stock

Exchange (10, Sophocleous St.)

Second Day

A Changing World

Wednesday 30 March 2022

09.00-09.45 Registration

Presentation – Coordination: N. Filippidis – Financial Analyst, Journalist

09.50 «Challenges for Digital Media amid an unpredictable environment»

Bas. Kanellis, Editor in Chief in.gr

Chr. Dogas Editor in Chief ot.gr

Journalist: N. Filippidis

10.05 «Challenges and prospects for the Greek economy amid rapidly changing developments (geopolitical, economic, technological)”

Yannis Stournaras, Governor, Bank of Greece (BoG)

Journalists: N. Filippidis, E. Stergiou

10.45 “The energy crisis and challenges in the wake of the Ukrainian crisis”

Discussion:

Alexandra Sdoukou, Secretary General for Energy & Mineral Resources, Ministry for the Environment & Energy

Haris Doukas, Associate Professor at the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA)

Giorgos Stamtsis, Dr.-Ing.,Universität Duisburg-Essen

Journalists: N. Filippidis, Chr. Kolonas

11.15 ‘Smart’ cities and Digital Transformation

Discussion:

Thodoris Livanios, Deputy Minister, Digital Governance,

Dimitris Papastergiou, Mayor of Trikala,

Fotis Talantzis, CEO & Co Founder, NOVOVILLE,

Ioannis Stasinopoulos, CEO, Active Computer Systems A.E

Journalists: N. Filippidis, B. Kanellis

11.50 “The Food Crisis and Greek Agriculture”

Georgios Georgantas, Minister of Rural Development & Food

Journalists: N. Fillippidis, B.Kanellis

12.15 Changing Cities – High-rises, Business Parks and Major Redevelopments in Athens

Discussion:

Stefanos Vlastos, board member, Hellenic Public Properties Co. (HPPC) S.A.,

Dimitris Andriopoulos, President, Dimand

Aristotelis Karytinos, CEO, Prodea

Journalists: N. Filippidis, C. Tsaousis

13.00 “Circular economy- Waste management”

Discussion:

Manolis Grafakos, General Secretary for Waste Management Coordination, Ministry of Environment & Energy

Charalambos Charalambidis, Terna Energy, project manager SDIT Peloponnese

Michalis Geranis, President, Fodsa, central Macedonia region

Journalists: N. Filippidis, Chr. Κolonas

13.30 “Economic Challenges for the Country”

Gkikas Hardouvelis, Chairman of the Board of the National Bank

Journalists: N. Filippidis, E. Stergiou

14.00 “Recovery Fund or Resilience Fund?”

Thodoros Skylakakis, Deputy Finance Minister

Journalists: N. Filippidis, E. Stergiou

14.30 “The Cost of Climate Change”

Christos Stylianides, Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection

Journalists: N. Filippidis, Chr. Kolonas

15.00 “Greek Industry and the Energy Crisis – Recycling of Materials and Financial Incentives”

Discussion:

Vassilios Karatsolis, President & CEO of VKC A.E,

Dr. Dimitris Theocharis, CEO at MEL

Journalists: N. Filippidis, V. Kanellis

15.30 “The ‘Menace’ of Inflation and Challenges for the Economy”

Christos Staikouras, Minister of Finance

Journalists: N. Filippidis, E. Stergiou

16.00 “Hydrocarbon Exploration and Natural Gas Pipelines in the SE Mediterranean”

Discussion:

Prof. Theodoros Tsakiris, Assistant Professor, geopolitics and economics of hydrocarbons, University of Nicosia,

Dr. Spyros Bellas, Geologist, chief of research at the Institute of Geoenergy, Foundation for Research & Technology of Crete

Yannis Grigoriou, Vice-President, Continental Europe Energy Council

Journalists: N. Filippidis, Chr. Kolonas

16.30 “The Crucial Stakes for Greece and a Changing World”

Evangelos Venizelos, former Greek government deputy prime minister, minister; former president of PASOK party; professor of constitutional law, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki

Journalists: N. Filippidis, Dion. Nasopoulos

17.00 “Democracy, Digital Transformation and Big Data”

Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Minister of State & Digital Governance

Journalists: N. Filippidis, Dim. Maniatis

17.20 “Economic and Social Crises – Dealing With Them”

Nikos Androulakis, President, Movement for Change (ΚΙΝΑL) party

Journalists: N. Filippidis, Dim. Maniatis

18.00 “Municipalities and Challenges in Managing Waste”

Discussion:

Xenofon Maniatoyannis, Mayor of Vrilissia

Dimitris Kostouros, Mayor of Nafplion

Vassilios Analytis, General Director, Body for managing solid wastes, Ionian Islands

Journalists: N. Filippidis, Chr. Kolonas