Time Change 2022: We set the clocks forward one hour on Sunday, March 27

An hour forward we are expected to set our clocks, tomorrow, Sunday, March 27, 2022.

More specifically, at 03:00 a.m. we’ll set our clocks forward one hour, so as to show 04:00 a.m.

According to an announcement by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, the winter time will expire on Sunday 27 March 2022, in accordance with the Directive 2000/84 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 19/1/2001 on winter-time arrangements.

The clocks should be set forward one hour, i.e. from 03:00 to 04:00.

Will it be the last time?

The question, however, is whether this will be the last time that a time change will take place, as the European Parliament voted to end the practice of adjusting clocks by an hour in spring and autumn from 2021.

In accordance with the European Parliament decision of 26 March 2019, EU countries that decided to keep their summer time should have made their final clock change on the last Sunday in March 2021, while the Member States that wanedt to keep their standard (winter) time, should have adjusted their clocks for the final time on the last Sunday in October 2021. However, the Council of the EU has not yet finalised its position.

The practice of switching the clocks, however, has as its main advantage the saving of energy, as during the months of summer time we save electricity by exploiting the sun.