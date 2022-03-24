Greek PM Mitsotakis meets with EPP president Tusk in Brussels

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday evening met in Brussels with the president of the European Peoples Party (EPP) grouping, Donald Tusk, with talks focusing mostly over developments in Ukraine in the wake of a Russian invasion of the country.

The meeting took place at the EPP’s headquarters.

The two leaders also discussed the energy crisis and the election process for a new EPP president.

Mitsotakis also briefly met with European Parliament president Roberta Metsola.