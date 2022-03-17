Passenger traffic at Greek airports in Jan-Feb 2022 show recovery from 2021

In absolute terms, some 2.6 passengers passed through Greek airports in Jan-Feb 2022
Passenger traffic at Greek airports in Jan-Feb 2022 show recovery from 2021 | tovima.gr

Passenger traffic at Greek airports increased by 261.6 percent in the first two months of 2022, compared to the corresponding period in Covid-battered 2021.

In absolute terms, some 2.6 passengers passed through Greek airports in Jan-Feb 2022, compared to a little more than 718,000 in the same period last year.

Η επιστροφή των ΗΠΑ

Flights to and from Greek airports totaled 35,095 in the same period; 22,063 domestic and 13,032 international – an increase of 75.5 percent, yoy.

Compared to pre-Covid 2019, passenger traffic was down 37.8 percent; flights were down 16.7 percent.

Τρομάζει ο νέος οικονομικός πόλεμος
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
  • Πώς θα ξεκινήσει ο Τρίτος Παγκόσμιος Πόλεμος – Ο Πούτιν δεν θα σταματήσει όσο κερδίζει περισσότερα από όσα χάνει
  • Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Ο ρόλος της ειδικής μονάδας που «ξεσκονίζει» τον Πούτιν
  • Αμεση εμπλοκή του ΝΑΤΟ κατά του «ληστή» Πούτιν ζητά ο Χοντορκόφσκι
  • Σόρος: Ο Πούτιν και ο κίνδυνος Τρίτου Παγκοσμίου Πολέμου
  • Γαλλικό Πρακτορείο: Ο πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία φέρνει σε δύσκολη θέση τον Ιβάν Σαββίδη
  • Passenger traffic at Greek airports in Jan-Feb 2022 show recovery from 2021
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk