War in Ukraine: Greek PM contacts Zelensky

Today, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a telephone conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky, at the initiative of the President of Ukraine.

The main topic of conversation was how to deal with the adverse effects of the 19th day of the Russian invasion of the country.

“Full support”

The Greek Prime Minister assured Mr. Zelenski of the full support of the Greek government in Ukraine, of sending aid and receiving refugees of Greeks and Ukrainians. The dramatic situation in the areas where the Greek community lives and the need to open a humanitarian corridor for safe exit and access to humanitarian material were also discussed.

Concerning the Greek consul in Mariupol

The Prime Minister expressed his interest in the safe movement of the Greek Consul General in Mariupol and the others trapped in the OSCE building.

The Prime Minister noted that the EU sent an important political message of support from France last week for the European perspective of Ukraine. He also stressed that the full implementation of sanctions by all partners and allies will help put pressure on the Russian side to stop the attacks.