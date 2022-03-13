Greek Finance Minister Staikouras attending Eurogroup, Ecofin meetings March 14-15

On the sidelines of the meetings, Staikouras will have private meetings with European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni and Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe
Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras will be attending the Eurogroup and Ecofin meetings on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, in Brussels.

On the sidelines of the meetings, Staikouras will have private meetings with European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni and Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe.

The Eurogroup on March 14 will include discussion on fiscal policy coordination for 2023, and the economic situation arising from Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine. In addition, it will discuss the quarterly 13th enhanced surveillance report on Greece, which was successfully completed last month. The Eurogroup will also prepare the Euro Summit that will take place on March 24-25.

Ecofin’s meeting on March 15 will discuss among other things sanctions on Russia, global minimum corporate taxation, and economic governance reviews and guidance. Finance and economy ministers will also set Ecofin’s priorities for the 2023 EU budget.

